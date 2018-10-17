FARMINGTON — The City Council has appointed Shane Pace as the new city manager.

Pace, who is currently serving as the assistant chief administrative officer in Sandy, also served as Taylorsville’s first city manager. He was selected from several dozen applicants and will assume his new role on Nov. 19.

Pace replaces Dave Millheim, who announced his retirement earlier this summer. Millheim, who has been city manager since 2010, will assist Pace during a short transition period with introductions and getting him up to speed on current city projects.