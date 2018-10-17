SALT LAKE CITY — UPS is planning to sign up nearly 40,000 seasonal employees Friday during a one-day hiring blitz it’s calling UPS Brown Friday.

Last month, the company said it will hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the annual holiday shipping rush. To that end, it will hold nearly 170 hiring fairs across the country Friday, including one at its Salt Lake regional hub, 380 S. 6400 West. The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend the fair can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.

According to the company, the full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers — have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.