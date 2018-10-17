Weber State junior guard Jerrick Harding has been named to the Big Sky Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference team. Harding is one of six players from around the conference named to the team, which is selected by the league’s head coaches and media.

Harding was a unanimous All-Big Sky and All-District first-team selection as a sophomore following a historic year for the Wildcats last season. He started all 31 games and finished second in the Big Sky and 15th in the nation in scoring at 22 points per game, which ranks as the seventh best single-season scoring average in school history. He was fourth in the country in scoring among freshmen and sophomores. He totaled 682 points during the season, the fourth most in a season in Wildcat history. He scored in double figures in all but two games, reached 20 or more points 20 times and set a WSU single-game record by scoring 46 points in a win at Montana State.

In his two seasons at Weber State, Harding, a native of Wichita, Kansas, has totaled 979 career points, the most by a Wildcat sophomore. He is also Weber State’s career leader in free throw percentage at 87.3 percent. He has played in 63 career games as a Wildcat.

Harding is joined on the All-Big Sky Preseason team by Montana’s Ahmaad Rorie, who was named the preseason MVP. Tyler Hall of Montana State, Jordan Davis of Northern Colorado, Michael Oguine of Montana and Holland Woods of Portland State were also named to the squad.

Weber State opens the season with an exhibition game on Nov. 1, against Chadron State. The season opener is Nov. 6, at San Diego, with the home opener Nov. 9, against Bethesda.