Utah State (2-12-1, 1-6-1 MW) will host its final homestand of the 2018 regular season as it will face San José State (7-6-2, 6-2-0 MW) on Friday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., followed by the home finale against Fresno State (4-9-3, 3-3-2 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., in what will be senior day for seven Aggies.

Follow along

All regular-season home and Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through SIDEARM, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.

Cancer awareness

Friday's match is Cancer Awareness day, as the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free lavender Utah State cancer awareness shirt.

Senior send-off

Sunday's match will be the final home match for six seniors. Prior to the contest against Fresno State, the Aggies will honor former Aggie and current undergraduate assistant coach Jenny DeBoer, defender Kelsey Andersen, defender Jaylen Hinckley, goalkeeper Grace McGuire, midfielder Danielle Nowers and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Stratton. The Senior Day celebrations will begin at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

Spartan quick hits

San José State opens the weekend with a 7-6-2 record, including a 6-2-0 ledger in Mountain West play. Last week, the Spartans split a pair of home matches, beating Colorado State, 1-0, before falling to Wyoming, 3-2.

The Spartan offense is led by junior forward Jamilecxth, who has scored four goals this season. Additionally, two different players have each recorded two assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Paige Simoneau has played the majority of the season in the net for San José State, tallying 40 saves while allowing 11 goals.

San José State returned seven starters and 15 other letterwinners to the pitch this season. A year ago, the Spartans posted a 12-6-2 record while going 9-1-1 in conference play.

San José State finished first in last year's Mountain West standings but fell to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament Championship game.

Lauren Hanson is in her fifth season as the head coach at San José State, where she has an overall record of 47-34-13.

All-time, Utah State is 9-3-2 against the Spartans. Last year saw a 2-1 double-overtime loss at San José State.

Bulldog quick hits

Utah State welcomes the Bulldogs to Logan with a 4-9-3 record, having gone 3-3-2 against Mountain West opponents. The Bulldogs hosted two matches, with their first one ending in a scoreless draw against Wyoming and won their match against Colorado State, 2-1. Fresno State will play at Boise State on Friday before heading to Logan.

Redshirt sophomore defender Emma Chivers leads the Bulldogs offense with five goals this season, while three players have two assists apiece. Senior goalkeeper Nicole Theroux has played the majority of minutes in the net, while the team's two keepers together have tallied 69 saves and allowed 22 goals.

The Bulldogs had 11 players return from last season's roster when the team went 10-6-4 on the year. The coaching staff also added nine new players to the 2018 squad.

Brian Zwaschka is in his ninth season as the head coach at Fresno State, where he has a record of 73-97-26.

Fresno State leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 7-7-3, with Utah State winning last seasons match in Fresno, 1-0.

Early success

For the second season in a row, the Utah State offense is led by a freshman. Forward Sara Noel is the leading scorer for the Aggies with four goals on the year. In 2017, now-sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo led USU with nine goals.

That was fast

Utah State scored its quickest goal of any match this season two weekends ago at New Mexico off a corner kick in the 15th minute, where junior forward Alecia Robinson made the final redirecting contact to score as sophomore defender Imelda Williams headed it toward the net.

You only need one

Freshman defender Williams scored her first-career goal on her only shot two weeks ago against San Diego State. Against the New Mexico, Williams provided the assist on both of USU's goals, her first two assists of the season. For the week, Williams had one goal and two assists.

Game on the line

The Aggies earned a 1-0 win over Nevada on Sept. 23, with a penalty kick goal from sophomore midfielder Cardozo. It was Utah State's first PK attempt since the 2016 season, when Jessica Brooksby scored on a penalty kick in a 2-1 win against San José State.

The rain to end the drought

With a last-second goal against Nevada, Utah State snapped a four-match scoreless streak on Sept. 23. The four shutout matches in a row were the longest scoring drought in program history.

Keep it clean

Utah State has had just five cards issued to its players this season. The Aggies have had four yellow cards and one red card on the year, as they have the second fewest of any Mountain West team behind Wyoming's two cards.

What we play for

As the winners of the 2017 Mountain West title, San José State will host the 2018 Mountain West Championships. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 30, continuing with semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 1, and the championship match on Saturday, Nov. 3. The top-six teams in the Mountain West standings will advance to the conference tournament, and the winner of the tournament will receive the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Preseason expectations

Utah State was picked seventh in the Mountain West Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league's 12 head coaches. The Aggies earned 64 points in this season's poll. Last season, Utah State finished seventh in the final standings with a 4-5-2 conference record. San Diego State was picked as the favorite to win the league for the sixth year in a row, tallying 112 total points and four first-place votes.

She's tricky, tricky, tricky

Freshman forward Noel recorded the 14th hat trick in program history in Utah State's 5-4 double-overtime loss at Idaho State on Sept. 8. She is the ninth player in USU's history to score a hat-trick. Noel's is the first USU hat-trick since current junior forward Robinson had one as a freshman against Sam Houston State in 2016. Of the nine players to score three goals in one game, three have done it during their freshman season, as Noel and Robinson join Brigid Turner in the feat.