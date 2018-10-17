SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday swore in Casey Snider as the newest member of the Utah State Legislature.

Snider replaces Rep. Curt Webb, R-Logan, who resigned earlier this month to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Snider will represent House District 5, which consists of the south end of Cache County. At age 32, Snider is also be the youngest member of the Utah Legislature.

Snider previously worked for the late Sen. Bob Bennett, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Natural Resources Committee and for Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, where he served as the congressman’s legislative director.

“I look forward to serving Cache Valley and to giving back to a community that has given me so much,” Snider said in a statement. “I am also honored to learn from and serve with some remarkable men and woman at the state Capitol. As the young kid on the block I have an incredible opportunity to learn from their wealth of experience. I also hope they can keep up.”