UTAH STATE PRISON — A North Ogden woman sent to prison four years ago for helping her husband dispose of the body of their dead teenage baby sitter, prompting a monthlong search for the girl, is now free.

Dea Millerberg, 45, was released from the Utah State Prison on Tuesday, said Utah Board of Pardons and Parole spokesman Greg Johnson.

In 2015, the board ordered Millerberg to serve her entire five-year sentence, meaning she would not be released until Aug. 21, 2019. However the board also noted it would consider an earlier release if she successfully completed a residential substance abuse treatment program while in prison.

Johnson said Millerberg did complete those programs and was granted an early parole.

"The board granted a 10-month earlier release date after Ms. Millerberg completed three programs that were part of her case action plan; culinary arts, ExCell, and business tech. Ms. Millerberg may be supervised on parole for the remainder of her sentence," he said.

In 2014, Millerberg pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, illegally acquiring prescription drugs and desecration of a dead body for helping her husband, Eric Millerberg, load the body of their 16-year-old baby sitter, Alexis Rasmussen, into his truck and dump it in Morgan County, where it was wasn't found for 38 days.

On the night Rasmussen died, the Millerbergs prepared drugs for the three of them and they smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and engaged in sexual activity. Rasmussen died of a drug overdose after Eric Millerberg, now 43, injected her with methamphetamine and heroin.

Eric Millerberg, allegedly afraid of the possibility of going back to prison, decided the couple would hide the girl's body rather than call 911.

He was convicted of child abuse homicide, obstruction of justice, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and abuse or desecration of a body. He was sentenced to six years to life in prison.

During her initial parole hearing in 2015, Dea Millerberg said she was prepared to stay in prison as long as the parole board felt it necessary.

"I'm so sorry. It does hurt me to know I caused so much pain and anguish and hurt and anger," she said. "I feel like I do deserve to be here. I struggle daily with what I did. The longer I've been off drugs, the harder it is.

One of the key breaks in the investigation and in Eric Millerberg's conviction was information Dea Millerberg later gave authorities.

"I didn't feel OK about (what happened). I didn't want to make something so horrible that much worse. I just wanted to give her family some answers," she tearfully explained to the parole board.