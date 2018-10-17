SALT LAKE CITY ― Someday my prince will come? Not in Keira Knightley’s house.

The actress recently appeared on Ellen, where she discussed what it was like to parent her 3-year-old daughter, Edie.

In addition to talking about sleeping through the night and Edie’s ever-changing career aspirations, Knightley also revealed that her daughter is banned from watching certain movies.

But not just any movies. It turns out that Disney films are approved on a case-by-case basis in the Knightley home.

The star told Ellen that while movies like "Moana," "Frozen" and, of course, "Finding Dory" are allowed, "Cinderella" and "The Little Mermaid" have gotten the boot because of the way they portray women.

“Cinderella, banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” Knightley said. “Rescue yourself. Obviously.”

"The Little Mermaid," which the actress actually admitted she liked because of the music, got the “X” because of how Ariel “gives up her voice for a man.”

Knightley was on the show to promote her new movie “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which, interestingly enough, is also produced by Disney, according to BuzzFeed.

The movie comes out Nov. 2.

Watch the full interview below.