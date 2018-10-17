The Utah Jazz begin the 2018-19 campaign today, traveling to Sacramento to take on the Kings to open a season full of high expectations for the squad. Before the season gets underway, Jazz players took to social media to ring in the new NBA year.

NBA IS BACK 🏀 🤟🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 16, 2018

ITS NATIONAL BOSS DAY.!! AND I FEEL IT.!!! 😈💪🏾😎😈 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) October 17, 2018

Over on Twitter, the Jazz account shared a video from Thabo Sefolosha's Instagram account, in which he toasts, "When shared amongst true friends, even water tastes sweet.

The Jazz also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the commercial shoot to premier its hashtag and slogan for the 2018-19 season — #TeamIsEverything — which featured 200+ fans.

230+ cameras

200+ fans

1 insane video shoot



» https://t.co/S9l2n2uiov pic.twitter.com/cvpAIfNFac — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 16, 2018

The Ringer predicts best, worst case scenarios for Jazz

The Ringer, brainchild of Bill Simmons, shared what it saw as the best and worst case scenarios for the Utah Jazz. The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks predicted the best case scenario for Utah as grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and winning a NBA championship. The Jazz, Tjarks writes, have more to prove in the regular season than the Warriors or Rockets As the worst case scenario, Tjarks detailed, Gobert faces bad matchups in the playoffs against small lineups and gets taken out of the game.

Writes Tjarks: "Gobert is the perfect regular-season center, when most teams drop their big men back on pick-and-rolls, instead of switching screens like the best teams do in the playoffs. No elite player is impacted more by that change than Gobert. He doesn’t have the foot speed to stay with the best perimeter players behind the 3-point line, and he doesn’t have the offensive game to create his own shot against smaller players in one-on-one situations. There’s no way for him to roll to the rim when the defense switches to keep a body on him."

