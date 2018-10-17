SALT LAKE CITY — A liberal super PAC started airing a TV commercial Tuesday against Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, while a conservative group is set to air a second ad against her Democratic challenger, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

"Inappropriate. Improper. Illegal. It's another scandal for Mia Love," starts the spot from Patriot Majority, a political action committee based in Washington, D.C., that accuses her of "gaming the system" in collecting campaign contributions.

The commercial is the first from an outside group against the two-term congresswoman. Such independent expenditures are not allowed to be coordinated with candidate campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC endorsed by House GOP leaders, is set to begin running a new spot against McAdams on Wednesday featuring footage of him showering in his clothes from one of his own ads.

Like the first ad from the group, the new commercial says McAdams raised taxes and his own pay as mayor. "Ben McAdams says he needs a shower. With a record as bad as his, he sure does," the narrator says, concluding his record "stinks."

The group is expected to spend about $1 million running commercials through Election Day.