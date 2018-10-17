Utah State men's tennis continued its success at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas on Wednesday, as three Aggies advanced to the round of 16 in singles and two pairs of Aggies advanced to the round of 16 in doubles.

In singles, freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Boise State's Max Blanchaneaux in the round of 32. Arevalo went on to face Nevada's Jeremy Merville, winning the first set, 6-2, but Merville forced a third set with a 6-3 win. The third and deciding set went to Arevalo as he cruised to a 6-2 win. Arevalo's pair of wins puts him at an undefeated 7-0 mark to start his career, the best fall start by any freshman in Utah State history. Sophomore Felipe Acosta also advanced to the round of 16 by beating David Felix of Idaho State, 6-0, 6-1, and defeated Boise State's Simon Stenlund, 6-1, 6-3. The third and final Aggie to advance to the round of 16 is junior Duro Opacic, who beat BYU's Jeffrey Hsu, 6-4, 6-1, and edged out a straight-set win against Drew Brown of Montana State, 7-6, 6-3.

Freshman Mitch Johnson, who won two matches yesterday to advance to the main draw of singles play, fell to Sam Tullis of BYU, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Other Aggies to compete in the round of 64 were junior Sergiu Bucur and freshman Rithvik Bollipalli, as they lost their matches in straight sets to Denver's James Davis and Idaho's Guiherme Scarpelli, respectively.

In the first consolation singles draw, Bucur advanced to the next portion by beating New Mexico State's Mauri Benitez, 6-2, 6-2. Johnson and Bollipalli ended their singles run as they fell to Wyat DeMulling of Boise State, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 124-ranked David Micevski of Utah, 6-2, 7-6, respectively.

In the round of 32 doubles, the duo of Arturo and Bollipalli defeated Nevada's Mayvey Radionov and Jeremy Merville, 8-4, while Acosta and Opacic beat Weber State's Nick Werner and Bo-Han Li, 8-5. The other duo that competed was Johnson and Bucur, and they fell short to Kris Van Wyk and Michiel Van Schoor of Weber State, 8-6.

Action continues Wednesday as the Aggies will compete in the round of 16 in singles and doubles, as well as singles and doubles consolation.