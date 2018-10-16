With this week's games marking the end of the prep football regular season, there's relatively few contests with major postseason consequences, although there are some intriguing matchups around the state.

A full 12 of the 18 region championships have already been determined, with six still in play entering Wednesday and Thursday's slate.

The most notable matchups involve teams that will go head-to-head in determining region championships. Those games involve Jordan battling No. 1-ranked Corner Canyon for the Region 7 title, Desert Hills taking on Dixie for the Region 9 crown, Orem looking to retain the Region 10 championship when taking on Spanish Fork and Milford battling Parowan for 1A South honors, with all those teams having not yet lost in region.

Two of the most hotly contested region battles were in Region 4 and Region 5, each which finished in a three-way tie for first place. Coin flips were held for each of those two regions to determine playoff seedings, with Roy winning out for the Region 5 No. 1 seed, Box Elder the No. 2 seed and Viewmont rounding out with the No. 3 seed.

In Region 4, American Fork came just a hair from taking the outright region championship until it was upended by a last-minute touchdown from Bingham in last Friday's 28-24 loss. As if to rub salt in the wound of that loss, coin flips determined the Cavemen would be the No. 3 seed out of Region 4, with Bingham the No. 2 seed and Lone Peak the No. 1 seed.

Standing out among those who have already won region championships are those who ran the table in region play. Those teams include Weber (Region 1), Kearns (Region 2), East (Region 3), Olympus (Region 6), Sky View (Region 12), Morgan (3A North), Summit Academy (3A South) and South Summit (2A North).

It's not all about championship determination entering the final week of regular season play, as several games will play major impacts on postseason seedings.

In Region 6, should Lehi defeat Skyline, a three-way tie between Skyline, Murray and West will be the result for the fourth and fifth spots, with only four teams from each region being eligible for the playoffs. Should Skyline win, the Eagles will capture the third seed and Lehi the No. 4 seed.

In Region 7, it's do or die time for both Alta and Brighton, longtime rivals that will battle it out this Wednesday for the fourth and final seed.

Playoffs for the 6A, 5A and 4A classifications begin Oct. 26-27 and will conclude with the championship games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Nov. 16. Playoffs for the 3A and 2A classifications begin on Oct. 18 and will conclude on Nov. 10 at Weber State. For 1A, playoffs start on Oct. 26 and will also conclude on Nov. 10 at Weber State.