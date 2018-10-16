SALT LAKE CITY — From Ogden to St. George, four local school boards are asking voters to authorize more than $600 million in general obligation bonds to build and renovate schools, which in some cases means adding security measures to enhance school safety.

Nearly half of the total $601.5 million ask is a question before Nebo School District patrons.

The Nebo School District Board of Education is asking voters to approve issuance of $298 million in school building bonds to rebuild Springville, Spanish Fork and Payson high schools. It also will be used to construct middle schools in Salem Hills, Maple Grove Hills and Spring Canyon.

The bond will require no new property taxes but would be an extension of the current tax rate levied to pay for previous bonds.

More than 32,800 student attend Nebo District schools, according to 2017 enrollment figures.

The next largest ask is that of the rapidly growing Washington County School District. It seeks voter approval of $125 million in general obligation bonds to build schools, renovate existing schools and purchase land and school furnishings.

The school district's enrollment has grown by nearly 4,000 students the past four years, with more than 30,000 students attending the district's schools in 2017.

The bond would authorize the school district to extend its existing tax rate for school bonds that are retiring, which means there would be no additional property taxes under the proposed bond issue.

If successful, the district plans to build three new schools — two elementary schools and a career and technical high school — and make safety improvements to existing schools and address maintenance.

The school bond has been endorsed by the Utah Taxpayers Association.

"Through this process, Washington County School District is being fiscally responsible and meeting the needs of the children of Washington County," the association's endorsement letter says in part.

In Iron County, a $91.5 million bond issue would be used for security updates to 15 schools, including surveillance systems and security doors.

The funds also would be used to replace East and South elementary schools, and to relocate the district's alternative programs.

The bond is needed to keep up with the district's growth, which has been 4.5 percent in recent years compared to 2.5 percent in previous years. Nearly 9,170 students attended Iron County schools, according to the October 2017 enrollment.

The proposed bond would increase taxes by $16.60 annually on a home valued at $217,000 but would gradually go down, according to bond election documents.

Meanwhile, Ogden School District is asking voters to approve an $87 million bond to replace Horace Mann and T.O. Smith elementary schools, build an addition to Wasatch Elementary School, and renovate Polk Elementary School, which opened in 1927.

In 2017, Ogden voters narrowly defeated a $106 million bond issue.

Jer Bates, communication director for the 11,700-student Ogden School District, said district officials revised the bond proposal after meeting with people who actively opposed it last year.

"The same people who were vocally opposing the bond last year are now this year the ones leading the grassroots movement in support of the bond this year," Bates said.

The owner of the average home in Ogden valued at $196,000 will pay up to $11.50 a month in property taxes if the bond is approved.

Eight of Ogden School District's 14 elementary schools were built in the 1950s or earlier. Even with constant maintenance, these buildings do not fully meet current safety and instructional needs, Bates said.

"Buildings in the 1950s weren't designed with the thought of preventing outside threats from coming into our buildings. Now, that is a part of our reality," he said.

While there is little formal opposition to any of the school bond proposals, school districts are taking steps to ensure voters don't confuse local bond elections with Nonbinding Opinion Question 1, which asks voters statewide whether motor fuel tax should be increased the equivalent of 10 cents per gallon "to provide additional funding for public education and local roads."

The question was placed on the ballot by the Utah Legislature in a compromise with the citizen initiative group Our Schools Now, which sought to raise more than $700 million in annual education funding through income and sales taxes. In a compromise with lawmakers, it set aside its voter initiative in exchange for a $350 million combination of property, income and gas tax adjustments.

Washington County School District communication director Steven Dunham starts a video message to voters with: "To clarify, the Washington County School District special bond election is different than the gas tax for education which is referred to as Question 1 on the ballot."

Ogden District's Bates said the school district has been conducting a series of community open houses at schools to answer questions about the school bond.

At a recent meeting, Bates said he spent a long time talking to two mothers of school-age students about Ogden's proposed bond.

"I had a great discussion with them, answered a lot of questions for them. They turned away with smiles on their faces. I think they were in a good place as far as their understanding of the bond initiative. Just as they were turning away, one of the moms turned back and said 'So on the ballot, this is Proposition 1, right?'

"It was a really big red flag to me alerting me of the need to make sure that we do clarify that for people. So it's not so much a concern of people having difficulty with thinking 'Gosh, they want us to support education on this Question 1 and on this ballot initiative on an Ogden school bond.' To me, what that really said was, my concern is more of people confusing the two."