West Valley City Fire Chief John Evans talks during the grand opening of the city's newest fire station, Station No. 72, during an open house on Tuesday. The new station, located at 4314 W. 4100 South, will allow the department to better serve residents who are centrally located in the city as well as give the department the ability to house apparatus and accommodate future growth. The new design also provides appropriate facilities for female firefighters, which were seriously lacking in the old facility. The grand opening included remarks by West Valley officials, tours of the facility and refreshments. In June, another new station, Station No. 76, was brought online to serve residents in the southwest portion of the city.

