Utah State sophomore golfer Colten Cordingley carded a final round of 2-under-par 70 to finish tied for eighth place with a career-best 3-under 213 (71-72-70) at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational held Tuesday at the par-72, 6,849-yard Wood Ranch Golf Club.

Utah State finished in fifth place in the 17-team field at 2-over 866 (296-287-283) for its best tournament finish this fall. In fact, USU’s final round of 5-under 283 and its 54-hole score of 2-over 866 are both season bests as well. Boise State won the team championship with a 21-under 843 (294-277-272), while the Broncos’ Brian Humphreys won medalist honors at 11-under-par 205 (72-67-66).

For Cordingley, it was his best collegiate finish, third under-par finish and first top-10 placing, as he carded a career-best 54-hole score of 3-under 213. His best round during the tournament was a 2-under 70 during his final 18 holes, which was his seventh-career round under par.

Other finishers for Utah State included sophomore Andy Hess, who tied for 17th place at even-par 216 (76-70-70); freshman Cameron Tucker, who tied for 34th place at 4-over 220 (74-72-74); junior Chase Lansford, who tied for 45th place at 6-over 222 (75-73-74); and junior Hayden Eckert, who tied for 62nd place at 10-over 226 (81-76-69).

For Hess, his back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 this week are season-low rounds, giving him eight rounds under par in his career. Furthermore, his 17th-place finish is a season best and his second-best collegiate finish, while his even-par 216 is also the second-best 54-hole score of his career. Tucker also posted his best 54-hole score and best tournament finish this week, while Eckert’s final round of 3-under 69 was a season-best round and his fourth-career round in the 60s, not to mention his 11th career round under par.

The Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational concludes Utah State's fall season. The Aggies will return to action this coming February.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.

