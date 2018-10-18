Utah State sophomore golfer Colten Cordingley carded a final round of 2-under-par 70 to finish tied for eighth place with a career-best 3-under 213 (71-72-70) at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational held Tuesday at the par-72, 6,849-yard Wood Ranch Golf Club.

Utah State finished in fifth place in the 17-team field at 2-over 866 (296-287-283) for its best tournament finish this fall. In fact, USU’s final round of 5-under 283 and its 54-hole score of 2-over 866 are both season bests as well. Boise State won the team championship with a 21-under 843 (294-277-272), while the Broncos’ Brian Humphreys won medalist honors at 11-under-par 205 (72-67-66).

For Cordingley, it was his best collegiate finish, third under-par finish and first top-10 placing, as he carded a career-best 54-hole score of 3-under 213. His best round during the tournament was a 2-under 70 during his final 18 holes, which was his seventh-career round under par.

Other finishers for Utah State included sophomore Andy Hess, who tied for 17th place at even-par 216 (76-70-70); freshman Cameron Tucker, who tied for 34th place at 4-over 220 (74-72-74); junior Chase Lansford, who tied for 45th place at 6-over 222 (75-73-74); and junior Hayden Eckert, who tied for 62nd place at 10-over 226 (81-76-69).

For Hess, his back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 this week are season-low rounds, giving him eight rounds under par in his career. Furthermore, his 17th-place finish is a season best and his second-best collegiate finish, while his even-par 216 is also the second-best 54-hole score of his career. Tucker also posted his best 54-hole score and best tournament finish this week, while Eckert’s final round of 3-under 69 was a season-best round and his fourth-career round in the 60s, not to mention his 11th career round under par.

The Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational concludes Utah State's fall season. The Aggies will return to action this coming February.