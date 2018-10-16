SALT LAKE CITY — The presentation of a "consensus" plan that may have mapped the fate of Utah's technology-centric economic development agency failed to materialize, as scheduled, at a Tuesday legislative committee meeting.

And while the delay leaves the future murky for the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative, the lawmaker leading the charge on a reorganization or possible extermination of the 12-year-old effort said he was comfortable with taking some more time to consider outcomes.

"The idea was during interim we'd take a lot of time learning about USTAR and its mission," said Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem. "Just understanding if this is something we want to continue to support.

"We want to get this right, we don’t want to rush into something. If it takes a year, it takes a year."

Hemmert, who co-chairs the Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee that's been assessing USTAR's operations throughout the summer, also sponsored last session's SB239 that cut the agency's budget by a third and severed the agency from its long-running connection to high-caliber researchers at both the University of Utah and Utah State University.

On Tuesday, Hemmert was tentatively supportive of the agency, saying that the Legislature was "not walking away from the mission of USTAR … in supporting applied research" but also noted that "everything is still on the table" regarding the array of decisions that could determine the program's future.

While the committee's agenda for Tuesday originally included the presentation of a "consensus plan" by former Lt. Gov. Greg Bell, who oversaw a reorganization of USTAR following a damning 2013 audit that found reporting irregularities with the agency, that item was shelved just prior to the meeting. Bell has been meeting with agency board members as well as members of the board of the Governor's Office of Economic Development and representatives of Gov. Gary Herbert's economic team to assemble the plan. Hemmert told committee members that Bell and is his team had not yet completed their work.

Last week, Herbert spokesman Paul Edwards told the Deseret News that, like legislators, the governor is weighing the appropriate role of public funding as a catalyst for growing private enterprises and attracting tech-oriented entrepreneurs to Utah.

"I think the legislators are asking very good questions, as is the governor," Edwards said. "One of those is what is the right role of government in this space."

While Hemmert noted getting the decision on the Utah Science Technology and Research initiative right was more important than doing it quickly, one member of his committee was feeling less patient with the process.

"I think it’s important to recognize and remember … that we’ve been discussing this for 11 months," said Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City. "I think it would be a shame if we carried this discussion into the next legislative session."

The decision-making juncture on USTAR's future is coming on the heels of an August independent assessment of the agency that gave it high marks for efficient operation and noted the agency's "current portfolio of programs are strategic, aligned to the state’s technology-based economic development goals, and focused on an important market gap that is constraining deep technology startup growth and economic diversification."

USTAR provides technology entrepreneur services, competitive grant funding, mentoring, and incubation facilities aimed at research-driven and deep technology commercialization efforts.