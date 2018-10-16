SALT LAKE CITY — This may be Rep. Rob Bishop's last election cycle for the 1st Congressional District — he's said he won't run again — but it has not been his quietest.

Bishop, an eight-term Republican who chairs the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, has twin challenges from Democrat Lee Castillo from Layton and United Utah candidate Eric Eliason from Logan.

The trio will debate Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Utah State University's Caine Performance Hall. The hourlong event is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission. The race also features Green Party candidate Adam Davis, but he didn't poll high enough to qualify for participation in the debate, according to commission rules.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lee Castillo campaigns during the Juneteenth Festival in Ogden on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Bishop admits he is uncomfortable on the campaign trail, but has been busy the last few months visiting multiple corners of the state, including Ogden for a roundtable discussion related to U.S. Department of Interior issues, and a stop in Roosevelt at Union High School to discuss the nexus between energy and education.

He hosted a series of town hall meetings in August and in September, and met with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at Zion National Park to discuss his bipartisan bill to address at least a portion of the $12.7 billion maintenance backlog at the National Park Service and other unmet needs at agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and the nation's wildlife refuge system.

When he was named chairman of the natural resources panel, Bishop said he made a promise then that he would leave Congress after his six years as chairman was up.

"I have always said I wasn't going to die in Washington," Bishop said. "When I became chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, I realized that gave me a unique position to be a benefit to Utah. … When I quit in 2020, I am actually not going to be ready to quit, but I think it is important that people should put a time limit on themselves."

Both Castillo andEliason say Bishop's 16 years in office should be that time limit.

"We are not taking care of our most important issues," Eliason said. "Health care is a huge issue. It affects everyone, yet all the focus has been on the natural resources committee, and I have not been particularly fond of the job Bishop has done on the natural resources committee."

Castillo, who said he is proud of his grassroots campaign, has been hitting the streets in multiple communities and doing meet-and-greets.

"I am so exhausted in such a good way," he said. "I've had the opportunity to hear what people want."

Castillo is an openly gay clinical social worker who counsels inmates.

"I see what happens when we don't provide care," he said.

Eliason is an adjunct professor at the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University and a partner with jNivin, investing in and mentoring young companies

The father of four said he jumped into politics after seeing the lack of election choices in the 2016 presidential race.

"There was a lot of space in between that nobody fills," he said. "We have a country where you can get eight kinds of Coca Cola and have two parties that are quite separated from each other."

He describes himself as a moderate whose No. 1 priority is government reform, followed by health care and tackling the national debt.

If reform happens, he says those other priorities will fall into place.

Castillo says he plans to come out swinging in the debate Wednesday, emphasizing his positions on pushing universal health care, improving the environment and shoring up protections for Hill Air Force Base going into the future.

"It's right outside my front door," Castillo, a lifelong Layton resident, said, noting the importance of Hill Air Force Base to the nation's defense and the state's economy.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Rep. Rob Bishop talks with panelists during in a field hearing on energy and education at Union High School in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

Bishop is also a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

He noted when he first went to Washington, D.C., Hill was going through the Base Realignment and Closure process.

Hill Air Force Base survived its placement on a closure list in 1995 and again fared well in 2005.

"It was a test of my political mettle," he said. "But Hill is more secure than it has ever been. … It has been recognized as a premier base that we have in the country and there is strong community support."

Bishop, a former member of the Utah Legislature who served as speaker of the House, says that previous experience at a local or state elected level serves members of Congress well.

"I came with a background at the state Legislature that made me more effective and efficient at what I was doing," he said.

But Eliason said Bishop has not done enough to rein in spending or address the ballooning national debt.

He added the government needs more transparency, and less polarization on critical issues.

"Forty-seven percent of American voters identify themselves as independent, but there is no one to vote for," Eliason said.

The United Utah Party platform adopted in 2017 emphasizes forging common ground, preserving the free-market system, support for a simpler tax system and government reform.

Castillo says he doesn't believe in open borders but wants immigration reform. He supports the Second Amendment, but would ban bump stocks, which speed up the firing rate of semi-automatic rifles.

Bishop said he has key pieces of legislation that would help address the maintenance backlog at national parks and other public lands, improving the Land and Water Conservation Fund and pushing through reforms that give the U.S. Forest Service more management flexibility.

"Their goal is to treat 20 percent of the forests. They can treat 2 percent. Anyone who tried to breathe air this year realizes we have to solve the forest fire problem in the West," he said.

Castillo complained that Bishop is out of touch with his constituency, but Bishop said he spends a lot of time reading emails from residents in his district and making sure they get a response.

He likened to his days as a high school teacher perusing essays.

Polling in September from Utahpolicy.com shows Bishop with 58 percent of the vote, compared to Castillo's 22 percent. Eliason stood at 8 percent. Eight percent of voters were undecided, and 3 percent favored Davis.

The latest Federal Election Commission reports reveal Bishop has raised a little over a million dollars in this campaign. Eliason has $232,000 in his political war chest, with $92,000 of that coming from his own pocket and another $106,000 in a loan from himself to the campaign. Castillo has $22,000 for the campaign trail, with $1,261 of that in the form of a personal loan.