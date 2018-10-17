Behind a strong final round tally of 7-over-par 295, the Utah Valley University women's golf team moved up three spots to post an eighth-place finish out of 18 teams at Seattle U's Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on Tuesday with a three-round total of 49-over-par 913.

After carding scores of 300 and 318 on Monday to enter Tuesday's final round in a tie for 11th place, the Wolverines responded with the third-best score of the day during Tuesday's final round with the 7-over 295 to finish the 54-hole event. By placing eighth, UVU finished ahead of WAC foe and host Seattle U (915), South Dakota (918), CSUN (921), North Dakota State (923), Eastern Washington (924), Gonzaga (929), Montana (929), Montana State (945), in-state foe Weber State (953) and Idaho State (1002).

Senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch led the Wolverines at the tournament by tying for 15th place with an 8-over-par 224. After leading the event at the conclusion of the opening round with a 2-under-par 70, Dehlin Hirsch then carded a second-round 81 and capped her tournament with a solid 1-over 73 to record her third top-15 finish of the season. Dehlin Hirsch, who was UVU's top finisher for the second time out of three chances, recorded seven birdies at the tournament.

Sophomore Keila Baladad and junior Kaylee Shimizu were next for Utah Valley by tying for 35th with identical tallies of 15-over-par 231. Baladad recorded rounds of 77, 80 and 74 on her way to tying for 35th, while Shimizu posted scores of 77, 79 and 75.

Senior Ana Raga too had a strong final round for the Wolverines by moving up 18 spots on the individual leaderboard after firing a final-round 1-over-par 73. After posting scores of 78 and 83 on Monday, Raga responded with an impressive tally of five birdies on the back-nine during Tuesday's final round to record the 1-over 73. With the stellar final round, Raga ended her tournament in a tie for 49th place with an 18-over-par 234. Raga led the Wolverines with nine birdies at the tournament.

Freshman Nathalie Irlbacher capped UVU's competitors at the event by too tying for 49th with an 18-over 234 (76-78-80).

Santa Clara won the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite with a 27-over-par 891 (299-301-291). Houston Baptist placed second with an 895, while fellow WAC opponent Grand Canyon took third (897), Boise State fourth (904), Cal State Fullerton fifth (908), Boston College sixth (909) and Cal Poly finished just one stroke ahead of the Wolverines to place seventh (912). HBU's Kaity Cummings (73-70-71—214) and Washington individual Karen Miyamoto (74-71-69—214) took home medalist honors at 2-under par.

The Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational was contested at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood.

The Wolverines will now return home to prepare for their final event of the fall season when they head to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, on Oct. 28-30, for the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic. The three-day, 54-hole event will be contested at Diamonte Country Club.