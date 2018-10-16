The much-anticipated debut of Zach Wilson as BYU’s starting quarterback went as scripted during the Cougars’ 49-23 beat down of Hawaii at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney break down Wilson’s game and discuss what his addition to the starting lineup could mean to the Cougars moving forward. The Insiders also explore the Cougars’ bowl outlook, talk recruiting, and take a look at the BYU basketball team. Could this veteran squad make some noise come March?

