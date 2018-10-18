The Weber State women's golf team wrapped up the 2018 Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Golf and Country Club on Tuesday in 17th place after recording a three-round total of 953.

The Wildcats opened the tournament with a score of 326, but they improved during the final two rounds with scores of 315 and 312.

Kirsten Convoy led the Wildcats with rounds of 81, 77 and 75 for a 17-over-par 233 to finish in a tie for 43rd overall.

Morgan Bentley shot 237 for the tournament to tie for 62nd place, Kameryn Basye shot 240 to tie for 76th, while Gabby Denunzio tied for 79th at 243 and Lydia Austin tied for 88th at 250.

Santa Clara won the team title, shooting a total of 891 for a four-shot victory over second-place Houston Baptist.

Houston Baptist's Kaity Cummings won individual medalist honors after defeating Washington's Karen Miyamoto in a sudden death playoff. The pair tied atop the individual leaderboard after 54 holes of regulation play with 2-under-par totals of 214.

The tournament concludes the fall season for the Wildcats.