The Weber State men's golf team wrapped up the 2018 fall season on Tuesday with a 16th-place finish in the Bill Cullum Invitational held at Wood Ranch Golf Club.

The Wildcats posted rounds of 305, 298 and 297 for a three-round total of 900.

Jayce Frampton tied for 41st place individually to lead Weber State after he posted rounds of 73, 75 and 73 for a 5-over-par total of 221.

Reese Fisher shot 77-74-74 for a total of 225 to tie for 59th overall. Boston Watts shot 226 to tie for 62nd, Sean Badger shot 234 to tie for 83rd and Hunter Howe tied for 91st with a total of 237.

Boise State ran away with the team title, posting a total of 843. CSU-Fullerton finished second at 851, while UC Santa Barbara shot 852 to finish third.

The Broncos were led by individual medalist Brian Humphreys, who shot rounds of 72, 67 and 66 for an 11-under-par 205. Zach Smith of UC Santa Barbara and Bryan Wiyang Teoh of UCLA tied for second at 208.