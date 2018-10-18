Dixie State freshman forward Whitley Johns was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for her performances in the Trailblazers’ home conference sweep last weekend.

Johns tallied three goals, including two game-winning scores, and collected two assists in DSU's home victories of Adams State and Fort Lewis. She scored one goal and assisted on two others in the Trailblazers' 4-0 win over ASU on Friday, then found the back of the net twice in DSU's 3-0 result vs. FLC on Sunday.

Johns is currently tied for third in the RMAC in goals scored (seven), while she leads the Trailblazers in points (17, tied for fourth in the RMAC) and is tied for second in assists (three).

Dixie State closes the road portion of its 2018 regular season schedule this weekend with a match at New Mexico Highlands on Friday, followed by the road finale at Colorado State-Pueblo on Sunday.