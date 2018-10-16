SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s annual “Night with the Utes” is set for Wednesday at the Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The event, which is free to the public, will feature introductions of the men’s and women’s teams, a dunk contest, a 3-point shooting competition and scrimmages.

MEN: The Runnin’ Utes return seven lettermen from a squad that went 23-12 last season and reached the NIT championship game. The returnees include Sedrick Barefield, Parker Van Dyke, Donnie Tillman, Jayce Johnson, Christian Popoola, Beau Rydalch and Marc Reininger. Redshirts Vante Hendrix and Brooks King are also back.

Nine newcomers are in the mix. The cast features six true freshmen — Timmy Allen, Riley Battin, Both Gach, Naseem Gaskin, Kevin Kremer and Lahat Thioune — as well as transfers Charles Jones Jr., Brandon Morley and Novak Topalovic.

The men open the season Nov. 8 at home against Maine.

WOMEN: The Utes return some firepower from a team that posted an 18-14 record last season and made it to the WNIT’s second round. Returning starters Megan Huff, Daneesha Provo and Erika Bean are back, as are redshirts Jordan Cruz and Dru Gylten.

Seven additions to the roster include transfers Julie Brosseau, Ola Makurat and Sarah Porter, plus freshmen Niyah Becker, Dre’Una Edwards, Lola Pendande and Andrea Torres.

The women begin play Nov. 7 at Nevada.