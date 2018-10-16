It seems to me that our schools are being used to generate more tax dollars for everything but schools. Do they think we are not aware of years of this practice?

Yes, I know education needs to be funded, however, when I see the district offices start to cut back, when I see district employees in portable rooms, when I see those huge administration offices gone, then I will listen. Something is very out of control when we are being asked to fund huge office buildings for district employees.

We have administrators in every school, let them administrate.

Sharon Olson

Salt Lake City