Morality is a capacity to consider consequences and resist temptation. Humanity needs morality like never before. The temptation: Hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of fossil carbon is in the ground just waiting to be released into our atmosphere. The consequences: We cook our children's world.

At the same time, however, fossil carbon energy is so embedded into our lives that it's simply not practical to zero it out instantly, and yet there is a way forward. Let's budget ourselves an amount of CO2 we'll allow ourselves to emit as we transition to renewable energy. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report suggests 1.5 deg Celsius should be our worst-case upper limit if we aren't to bequeath dire consequences to our children.

Once we've set ourselves a carbon budget, how do we implement it? A good place to start is the carbon fee and dividend proposal. The carbon fee is applied at the fossil carbon source, the oil well and the coal mine. The revenues are distributed to citizens. An analysis of the proposal by Regional Economic Models Inc. estimates CO2 emissions decline by 52 percent, employment increases by 2.8 million, air pollution deaths decrease by 227,000 and gross domestic product increases by $1.3 trillion in the USA after 20 years.

Charles Ashurst

Logan