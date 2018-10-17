SALT LAKE CITY — The one predictable thing about composer and consummate jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is that there is nothing predictable about his work at all.

A working musician’s musician, Payton returns to the Jazz SLC series at the Capitol Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 20, with a powerhouse quintet that includes Roland Guerin on keyboard and piano, Brian Richburg on drums, percussionist Daniel Sadownick and Erin Ready — "DJ Lady Fingaz" — on turntables.

Turntables?

“That’s just one of the many things I love about Nicholas,” founder of Jazz SLC Gordon Hanks said in an interview. “I never know what we’re going to get when he comes to town but I can tell you this: It’s always fantastic and innovative.”

Payton is one of the most talented and experimental musicians working in the jazz scene today. Adept on several instruments, including trombone, piano, drums, saxophone, clarinet and tuba, Payton plays and composes across a broad musical landscape.

Born and raised in New Orleans, the 45-year-old Payton is not afraid to put politics, race, equality and social justice issues into his music. In 2006, after the disaster of Hurricane Katrina, Payton released "Into the Blue," a compilation of some of New Orleans' best-known jazz tunes that defined the innate strength of his city and offered light in the darkest moments of his hometown’s recovery. He told NPR in 2006 that New Orleans is always a part of his sound.

"No matter what I do, regardless of how disassociated it may appear to be from New Orleans, there's always just that thing somewhere in there that says New Orleans," Payton said.

For his Oct. 20 Salt Lake show, Payton will bring his most recent and experimental work, his two-disc album "Afro-Caribbean Mixtape," to the stage.

Payton's ambitious 2017 project explores the history of black American music as it relates to its original African rhythms. Through each track, Payton builds the case that African rhythms were consumed and distilled into sounds that traveled into Cuba, Haiti and Puerto Rico before finally arriving in New Orleans and the rest of the world.

"Afro-Caribbean Mixtape" is a departure for Payton and likely for the jazz world, as well. The album is rich in history and sound, incorporating multimedia sources into the mix. Listeners should expect to hear snatches of interviews by Art Blakey and Dizzy Gillespie folded into Cuban rhythms, funk and bluesy jazz wrapped up and punctuated with Lady Fingaz’s turntable genius.

“I was absolutely blown away when I listened to this body of work by Nicholas,” Hanks said. “It takes jazz to a completely different level. It was sort of like listening to a composition by Miles or Brubeck and realizing you were hearing the jazz world change. Nicholas is that sort of pioneer.”

If you go …

What: Nicholas Payton Quintet

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South

How much: $29.50 for adults, $10 for students with ID

Web: artsaltlake.org

Phone: 801-355-2787 or 888-451-2787