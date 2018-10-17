I read the Oct. 11 morning paper regarding “Where is the Republican Party we once knew?” Well, we are also questioning the Democratic Party.

We were very staunch members early in our lives. But the one they called the Democratic Party did not act the way it does today: rioting in the streets, attacking people in public places, disrupting assemblies of government and free speech. The people who represent the Democratic Party today are acting like hoodlums, and we are ashamed of the Democratic Party.

Also, the writer mentioned that some politicians say one thing about President Trump and then turn around and support him. Well, they are career politicians that’s their job (and you can’t just pick a Republican or a Democrat politician, they all do the same). President Trump has never been a politician and he certainly doesn’t act like one. In some ways it's kind of refreshing and sometimes a little shocking. Plus he did say he wanted to “drain the swamp,” and he has an uphill battle to do that. But we do believe he loves our country and he is trying very hard to keep his campaign promises.

Maybe we need a third party because the two we have are both becoming very difficult to support. How about liberal, conservative and moderate? That probably won’t happen, but what if people who go into politics served only a few terms instead of making it a lifetime career, which tends to make them intimidating and very powerful?

With new recruits we would have some fresh ideas and possibly even get some things accomplished.

And we should never eliminate the Electoral College. It is the only system protecting states' rights.

Marilyn Godfrey

Salt Lake City