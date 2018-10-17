SALT LAKE CITY — Entertainment Weekly revealed 10 secrets about the “Harry Potter” films that you probably didn’t know before.

Entertainment Weekly spoke with the cast and crew from all eight “Harry Potter” films to uncover trivia about the movies.

We’ve picked out three.

Director Chris Columbus kept the Golden Snitch after he was done with the movies. Columbus only directed two of the “Harry Potter" films.

“I can’t restore it, but I have the Golden Snitch,” he said. “It’s not in good shape. It just sits on my desk in a little glass case, but it’s dying. It’s not made of gold anymore; it’s brass. The wings are getting crooked.”

The actors of Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) and Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris) were great friends off the camera, even though their characters continually butted heads on screen.

Derek Hough — the brother of Julianne Hough — was a stand-in for Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“Since I was a blond kid, I would be a stand-in for Draco Malfoy,” Hough said. “That was my claim to fame! Being young, it was pretty cool to see behind the scenes.”

