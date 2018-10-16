SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Mitt Romney continues to raise more money and outspend Democrat Jenny Wilson in the U.S. Senate race.

Romney collected $495,000 from July through September, according his latest Federal Election Commission report. He spent just over $1 million during that three-month period.

Since entering the race in February, the former Massachusetts governor has taken in $4.8 million, including a $1 million transfer from his failed presidential campaign. He has $855,000 in the bank.

Wilson, a Salt Lake County Council member, raised $173,000 in the last quarter, while spending $132,000, according to her FEC report. She has collected $855,000 in the current election cycle. Her cash on hand totaled about $125,000.