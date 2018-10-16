James M. Dobson
FILE - U.S. Senate Candidates Mitt Romney (R) and Jenny Wilson (D) debate in the America First Event Center in Cedar City Tuesday, October 9, 2018. The event is the only televised debate for the candidates before the November 6 election. Republican Mitt Romney continues to raise more money and outspend Democrat Jenny Wilson in the U.S. Senate race.

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Mitt Romney continues to raise more money and outspend Democrat Jenny Wilson in the U.S. Senate race.

Comment on this story

Romney collected $495,000 from July through September, according his latest Federal Election Commission report. He spent just over $1 million during that three-month period.

Since entering the race in February, the former Massachusetts governor has taken in $4.8 million, including a $1 million transfer from his failed presidential campaign. He has $855,000 in the bank.

Wilson, a Salt Lake County Council member, raised $173,000 in the last quarter, while spending $132,000, according to her FEC report. She has collected $855,000 in the current election cycle. Her cash on hand totaled about $125,000.

Dennis Romboy
Dennis Romboy Dennis has spent the past 20 years covering government and human services.
Add a comment