Although the champions of 12 of the 18 regions have been decided, the regular season for the 5A, 4A and 1A classifications climaxes with key contests for the remaining region championships and playoff berths.

All Class 6A regions, except for one contest in Region 3 — Copper Hills at East — have completed league play. Week 10 sees Classes 3A and 2A kick off their postseason a week earlier than the rest of the state. That’s been a practice in 2A for 14 straight years, since 2005 and the second season for 3A.

Region championships

Among the 18 region races, 12 have been decided. Eight schools, indicated with an asterisk, finished as outright, unbeaten-in-region champs. The number of region titles is in parenthesis.

Region 1 — Weber* (7)

Region 2 — Kearns* (6)

Region 4 — American Fork (19), Bingham (26), Lone Peak (14)

Region 5 — Box Elder (36), Roy (10), Viewmont (7)

Region 6 — Olympus* (14)

Region 8 — Skyridge* (1)

Region 11 — Park City (24), Stansbury (6)

Region 12 — Sky View* (9)

3A North — Morgan* (24)

3A South — Summit Academy* (3)

2A North — South Summit* (15)

2A South — Grand County (24), San Juan, (20)

Head-to-head games determine the outright champions in four regions. The number of region titles previously won is in parenthesis:

Region 7 — Corner Canyon (3) at Jordan (26)

Region 9 — Desert Hills (3) at Dixie (26)

Region 10 — Orem (27) at Spanish Fork (8)

1A South — Milford (4) at Parowan (1)

East (vs. Copper Hills) in Region 3 and Duchesne (at Layton Christian) in 1A North have tied for a share of their respective region crowns and claim outright titles by winning this week. East has won 37 region crowns and Duchesne, 14.

With at least 24 programs awarded region trophies, nearly one-fourth (23 percent) of this year’s 104 prep football teams celebrate league titles. (Up to 26 squads could be region champs if LCA and Altamont win, resulting in a three-way tie with Duchesne for first in 1A North.)

Other critical region encounters

In Region 6, a Lehi victory over Skyline forces a three-way tie for the fourth and final seed between Murray, Skyline and West. A Skyline win puts the Eagles third and Lehi fourth.

In Region 7, the winner of Brighton at Alta gets the fourth playoff spot.

In Region 8, it’s likely there’ll be a three-way tie for the final two berths between (1) the loser of Springville at Provo, (2) the winner of Timpanogos at Maple Mountain and (3) Wasatch.

Tournament talk

A whopping 75 schools are already guaranteed tournament action, leaving just five berths up for grabs among 10 eligible schools.

Among the 75 that have secured berths, 67 repeat from last season. Four of the eight non-repeaters last made the tourney in 2016: Box Elder, Davis, Salem Hills and Snow Canyon.

Two more make their first playoffs. Farmington becomes the 15th school to qualify in its first year. Only three of the previous 14 won a first-round game: Mountain View (1980), Corner Canyon (2013) and Ridgeline (2016). Those three are also the only teams to host a first-round game their inaugural season. Farmington will be on the road. Green Canyon also makes its first appearance. It’s the 27th school in its second season to advance to the postseason. (Nine of these 27 teams made the tournament in both their first and second years.)

The other two appear for the first time in several seasons: Ogden (2011) and Logan (2015).

Here are the 10 teams still hoping to see postseason action, listed chronologically by the last time each qualified:

Timpanogos, 2013

West, 2014

Brighton, 2015

Murray, 2015

Maple Mountain, 2016

Alta, 2017

Provo, 2017

Skyline, 2017

Springville, 2017

Wasatch, 2017

Alta hasn’t missed postseason action since 1997, a span of 21 seasons and the longest of those just-mentioned schools.

Syracuse is out of the playoffs after 10 straight appearances from 2008-2017 and Bear River stays home for the first time since 2011 after making six consecutive postseason trips.

Class 3A first-round games

Emery County at Juab — 28th meeting; Emery County leads 15-11-1 since 1963. Juab won 35-14 the last time they faced off, in a 2016 Class 3A quarterfinal at Juab. Juab is in the tourney for the 35th time and Emery County for the 38th.

Judge Memorial at Juan Diego — 17th meeting; Juan Diego leads 12-4 since 2001. They last tangled on Aug. 24 (Week 2) when Juan Diego defeated Judge Memorial 46-6 at Judge. Juan Diego qualifies for the playoffs for the 18th time and Judge Memorial for the 46th.

Manti at Union — seventh meeting; Manti leads 5-1 since 2005. They met annually during the regular season from 2005-10. Manti won the 2010 battle, 46-6. Both Union and Manti make their 33rd postseason trip.

Richfield at Carbon — 20th meeting; Richfield leads the series 10-9-1 since 1923. This game marks their first playoff clash since 1935; they last met in 2016 with Richfield prevailing, 27-0. Carbon makes its 28th playoff appearance and Richfield its 40th.

Here’s the host teams’ playoff record at home, the last time they hosted and their last home playoff victory:

Carbon: 8-7; 2000; 2000

Juab: 14-2; 2017; 2017

Juan Diego: 19-5; 2017; 2017

Union: 7-5; 2017; 2017

Class 2A first-round games

Gunnison Valley at Enterprise — fourth meeting; Enterprise leads 2-1 since 2013. This year, Enterprise whipped Gunnison Valley 42-7 at home on Sept. 7 (Week 4). Enterprise is in the tourney for the 18th time and Gunnison Valley for the 14th.

North Sevier at Millard — 24th meeting; Millard leads 20-3 since 1930. This season, the Eagles defeated North Sevier 26-7 on Aug. 31 (Week 3) at home. Millard qualifies for the playoffs for its state-high 66th time and North Sevier for its 25th.

North Summit at Beaver — 23rd meeting; Beaver leads the series 16-6 since 1972. Beaver silenced the Braves 41-0 when they last met, in a 2016 Class 2A first-round contest at Beaver. Beaver makes its 52nd postseason appearance and North Summit its 51st.

South Sevier at American Leadership — second meeting; South Sevier defeated the Eagles 40-7 in a 2016 Class 2A first-round game at South Sevier in their only previous encounter. American Leadership advances to the playoffs for the ninth time and South Sevier for its 33rd excursion.

Here’s the host teams’ playoff record at home, the last time they hosted and their last home playoff victory:

American Leadership: 1-0; 2017; 2017

Beaver: 25-3; 2017; 2017

Enterprise: 9-5; 2016; 2016

Millard: 43-9; 2017; 2017

This week’s most-played rivalries (min. 50 games)

By games played:

Milford at Parowan (85th meeting) — Milford owns a 45-37-4 series lead since 1949 and has taken three straight over the Rams.

Springville at Provo (76th meeting) — Provo controls the series 42-29-4 since 1908, but Springville enjoys a seven-game winning streak over the Bulldogs.

Bear River at Ogden (66th meeting) — Ogden has a 36-28-1 series lead since 1922, but Bear River has won the last two encounters.

Orem at Spanish Fork (50th meeting) — Orem leads the series 38-10-1 since 1937. The Tigers have won two in a row over Spanish Fork.

First-time pairings

Farmington at Highland

Murray at Canyon View

Been a while …

Two contests match teams that haven’t met for at least a dozen seasons.

Davis at American Fork (last met in 1991) — Davis claimed playoff victories in 1972 and ’77 while American Fork took a postseason encounter in ’91.

Olympus at Layton (2006) — Layton leads the series 5-2 since 1968; the Lancers’ five wins were regular season contests, while Oly’s victories came in the postseason (1977 and ’83).

Perfect regular seasons

Sky View, 9-0 and with a bye this week, wrapped up its 2018 regular seasons with an unblemished record. It’s the Bobcats’ fifth in school history and third in the last four years (also 1969, 2006, ’14 and ’17).

Three more teams hope to secure undefeated regular seasons with victories this week. Corner Canyon (7-0) tries for its third (also 2014 and ’17), Milford (8-0) aims for its first-ever and Olympus (9-0) shoots for its fourth (also 1977, ’83 and ’98).

Winning streaks

Milford has won 15 straight, the longest active streak, followed by Olympus and Sky View, which have gone home happy nine times in a row. Corner Canyon, Dixie and Skyridge enjoy seven-game winning streaks.

2018’s most-improved teams

Logan leads the state as this year’s most-improved squad, going from 2-8 in 2017 to 8-1 so far, an improvement of 6.5 games. (The NCAA calculates this by taking the difference in victories and the difference in losses, adding the two numbers and dividing by 2.) Davis (1-8 to 6-2), North Sanpete (0-10 to 5-4) and Olympus (4-6 to 9-0) are 5.5 games better. Riverton (3-8 to 6-3) is next, improving by 4.0 games.

Most wins since …

Cyprus (7-2) enjoys its most wins since 2002 (8-3). The Pirates have a bye before a first-round game at Fremont in two weeks. Grantsville (8-1) celebrates its most victories since 2003 (9-5) and best record since 1998 (10-1). The Cowboys earned a first-round bye in the Class 3A tournament this week. Box Elder (7-2) last won seven games in 2012 (7-5) and seek an eighth victory for the first time since 2006 (10-2). The Bees visit Bonneville this week. Timpanogos (6-3), at Maple Mountain, aims for a seventh win for the first time since 2012 (7-4).

Career stat update

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top-20 in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player.

American Fork’s Chase Roberts ranks:

Ninth in touchdown receptions — 33 — and is eight shy of the top-5.

Ninth in receiving yards — 2,936 — and is 390 away from the top-5.

10th in receptions — 171 — and is four short of ninth.

Milford’s Bryson Barnes ranks:

Eighth (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 103 — and is 24 away from the top-5.

11th in touchdown passes — 77 — and needs one more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Fifth in total offense — 10,690 yards — and is 686 short of fourth place.

Sixth in passing yards — 8,278 — and is 358 out of fifth.

Fifth (tied) in touchdown passes — 84— and is six away from fourth.

Eighth (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 103 — and is 24 shy of the top-5.

16th (tied) in completions — 467 — and needs 29 more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

State record in touchdown receptions — 51.

Second in receiving yards — 4,529 — and needs just five more to reach the state record.

Fourth in receptions — 228 — and is three away from third and 25 shy of the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Second in field goals — 30 — and needs six more to reach first.

Third in extra points — 186 — and is eight short of second (held by Pine View’s Riley Stephenson, 2002-05) and 33 off the state record.

South Sevier’s Tyson Chisholm ranks:

16th (tied) in 100-yard rushing games — 20 — and is two away from the top-10.

17th (tied) in carries — 562 — and needs 40 more to get to the top-10.

South Summit’s Kael Atkinson ranks:

13th (tied) in touchdown passes — 75 — and needs three more to get to the top-10.

Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Second in total offense — 13,132 yards — and is 6,546 yards from the state record.

Fifth in touchdowns-responsible-for — 127 — and is two short of fourth and three away from a tie for second, but 86 off the state record.

Second (tied) in 100-yard rushing games — 25 — the state record is 37.

Fourth in net rushing yards — 5,260 — and is 30 shy of third.

Seventh in passing yards — 7,872 — and is 406 away from sixth.

Eighth in passing attempts — 938 — and is one short of seventh and two away from sixth.

Eighth in completions — 511 — and needs four to reach seventh and 34 to tie for sixth.

12th in touchdown passes — 76 — and is two shy of the top-10.

13th in carries — 588 — and is 14 away from the top-10.

Season stat notes

Puka Nacua has 1,595 reception yards this season, the fifth-most all-time. His 19 TD receptions ties for the 13th-most all-time. (In 2017, his totals of 1,691 reception yards is the third-best all-time and his 24 touchdown receptions ties the state record.)

Nacua is averaging 177.2 receptions yards-per-game thus far this season. He’s on track to shatter the state record of 147.2 yards-per-game set just last year by Lehi’s Dallin Holker.

Milford’s Paxton Henrie has 18 TD receptions this season, tying him in 17th place all-time.

Felt’s Facts welcomes questions and comments at [email protected]