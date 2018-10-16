Utah State’s women’s cross-country team is ranked No. 27 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Coaches’ Poll, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggies, who earned 33 points in this week’s poll, are one of three teams in the Mountain West ranked in the top 30. Boise State is No. 2 with 314 points, and New Mexico, the defending national cross-country champion, is third with 313 points and two first-place votes.

Two other teams from the Beehive State found themselves in this week’s poll. BYU is No. 9 with 233 points, and Southern Utah is No. 23 with 77 points.

On the men’s side, the Aggies were just outside the top 30, coming in tied for 38th with two points. Two-time defending national champion Northern Arizona still holds the top spot with 328 points and nine first-place votes, but BYU is close on the Lumberjacks’ heels in the No. 2 spot with 321 points and two first-place votes.

In Utah State’s last outing, the men and women both placed 12th in the White Race at Pre-Nationals. No. 1 Northern Arizona took home the top spot in the men’s team standings with 41 points, while Utah State placed 12th out of the 35 teams with 383 points. On the women’s side, No. 3 New Mexico won the team race with 67 points, while the Aggies finished 12th out of 35 teams with 385 points.

Junior Luke Beattie was the top Aggie finisher for the men, placing 52nd with a time of 24:38.4. Fellow junior Adam Hendrickson was the second finisher for USU, crossing the line 60th with a time of 24:42.8. Other Aggie finishers for the men included redshirt freshman Stockton Smith in 80th (24:52.7), junior J.D. Thorne in 97th (25:02.3), junior James Withers in 99th (25:04.1), sophomore Haydon Cooper in 123rd (25:17.7) and junior Sam Clausnitzer in 137th (25:24.0).

In the women’s race, senior Alyssa Snyder recorded her second top finish of the season for Utah State by placing 39th with a time of 21:04.6. Senior Cierra Simmons crossed the line 42nd with a time of 21:07.3. After Snyder and Simmons came senior Megan Ryan in 82nd (21:37.5), senior Tavia Dutson in 98th (22:00.7), junior Josie Givens in 124th (22:03.1), senior Tylee Skinner in 143rd (22:13.6) and freshman Mica Rivera in 158th (22:22.0) to round out the Aggie competitors.

Utah State also had men’s and women’s runners in the unseeded races as senior Kody Gould finished 12th (25:09.7), while senior Shannon Maloney placed 37th (22:19.7).