ST. GEORGE — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in southern Utah on Tuesday morning.

A Chevrolet S-10 was headed north on state Route 18 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Pontiac vehicle nearly head-on, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Pontiac, Wendy Pollock, 24, of Enterprise, was killed on impact, UHP stated. The man driving the Chevy was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.