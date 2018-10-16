SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested as part of the ongoing Operation Rio Grande enforcement effort now faces a federal charge for allegedly selling guns out of his residence.

Lester Jose Salazar, who uses the moniker "Cyclone," 49, of Salt Lake, was charged in federal court last week with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to charging documents, on Oct. 10, agents with the Utah State Bureau Operation Rio Grande Task Force received information about drugs being distributed out of a residence near 4400 South and 3200 West.

Agents went there and found Salazar in the basement, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report, and seized nine firearms, including four that were reported stolen. He told investigators "that he bought and sold guns as a source of income," the report states.

Salazar is restricted from possessing weapons due to prior felony convictions in Utah and Colorado, the indictment states.