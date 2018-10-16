SALT LAKE CITY — Sorry, the solo “Flash” movie won’t be racing into theaters.

What's going on: DC Comics originally planned to release a solo film about the superhero Flash in connection with its DC Expanded Universe. But the production date has been pushed back.

According to Variety, DC wanted to rework the script, which would have pushed production back until March.

But Ezra Miller, who will reprise his role as the Flash after playing him in “Justice League,” is already tied up with the “Fantastic Beasts” series, which will begin filming its third film in July.

This means Miller will likely film the third “Fantastic Beasts” film and then begin filming the “Flash” solo film in late 2019, which is nearly a year from now.

Bigger picture: This is just the latest in a series of problems for the “Flash” solo movie, according to Uproxx.

The film saw a director swap when Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) left the project in 2016 and was replaced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who wrote “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“Now with this further delay, who knows what’s up? Perhaps the 'Flash' movie won’t even ever be made. If it is, it’s likely to be out before the year 2021,” according to Uproxx.

Another change: In another turn of events, both Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill have ended their respective runs as Batman and Superman. The DC studios hopes to move on and recast those characters for future projects.