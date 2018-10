SOUTH SALT LAKE — Residents can get rid of unused, over-the-counter and prescription medication on Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Rite Aid parking lot, 3250 S. 700 East.

Medication can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which it will be safely destroyed.

A permanent disposal bin is located at the South Salt Lake Police Department, 2835 S. Main. It’s available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.