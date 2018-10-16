Chris Wilson does pullups at a Marine recruiting booth at the Pathways to Professions Career & Technical Education Showcase at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Tuesday.

During the event, more than 10,000 students from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona explored career opportunities with exhibitors representing local businesses, industry and technology leaders, and higher education. The showcase is an effort to help high school juniors and seniors land jobs in high-wage, high-demand careers — everything from engineering and agriculture to diesel mechanics and dental assistants.

