DRAPER — Since 2013, the inaugural season of Corner Canyon High School girls soccer, the Chargers have been a playoff regular.

With only first-round visits to their name, however, save for last season when the Chargers advanced to the 5A quarterfinals only to fall to East 4-1, they have never been a championship contender.

That all changed Tuesday morning at Juan Diego High School.

The Chargers, led by a quartet of goal scorers in Macy Hart, Kayla Milford, Willow Collins and Kenli Coon, defeated perennial power Skyline 4-0 in the 5A semifinals and secured the program’s first-ever championship game berth.

“It is so exciting,” Corner Canyon head coach Krissa Reinbold said. “All year we have focused on being a team and seeing it rewarded, seeing all their work and effort pay off. I don’t think there is anything better.”

Hart and Milford each netted their goals in the first half, while Collins’ insurance score came in the second frame. Coon, meanwhile, added her goal, the final of the game, mere minutes before the final whistle.

I’m really excited. This is a really big step for us. I think this is our year to take state. Corner Canyon's Macy Hart

Their combined efforts, along with those of Kenzie Taylor, Maryn Granger and goalkeeper Haleigh Rasmussen — Taylor and Granger each recorded an assist, as did Coon — were too much for a Skyline side that the Chargers had bested previously this season.

“That first matchup was a much closer game,” Reinbold said, talking about the Chargers’ 2-0 victory over Skyline during the preseason. “That first game was the fifth game of the season and we were still coming together. These kids have really stepped up and matured really well, and that showed today.”

The Chargers' initial breakthrough came midway through the first half, courtesy of Hart. The junior midfielder deftly finished off a pass from Taylor, netting a goal that just happened to be her first this season.

“It was exciting, I don’t really score a whole lot,” Hart said. “It was my first goal this high school season. I remember getting in on the ball and it was just a simple finish. It was just placing it and getting it in the back of the net.”

Hart’s goal set the Chargers on a path to success.

“We talked a lot about taking care of the ball in front of the net when we got a chance. Macy got in and she finished perfectly. That just carried the momentum for us,” Reinbold said. “We talked about playing a full 80-minute game. We talked about being consistent. In these games, everyone is good, there isn’t really room for mistakes. After Macy’s goal, they didn’t slow down, they just kept pressing.”

Almost 20 minutes after Hart’s score, Corner Canyon broke through again, this time on a free kick taken by Granger. She sent the ball deep into the box, where Milford, the Chargers' leading goal scorer this season, redirected it with her head into the back of the net.

Corner Canyon had additional first-half scoring opportunities. Megan Astle came close, only to have her attempt parried away by Skyline keeper Lucy Peterson, and at the end of the half, the Chargers held a 2-0 lead.

They only added to their lead in the second frame with the goals by Collins, who was on the receiving end of a corner kick taken by Coon, and Coon.

In the end, the Chargers simply proved too much for the Eagles.

“I think a big part for me, why we played so well, is I play for my team and I don’t want to let my team down,” Hart said. “That is a big thing for all of us. We play for each other and fight for each other.

“I’m really excited,” she continued. “This is a really big step for us. I think this is our year to take state.”

The Chargers will have an opportunity to claim the state title Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium when they take on the winner of the other 5A semifinal contest played between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Murray Spartans.