SALT LAKE CITY ― The Iowa State marching band got Cretaceous-ly creative with their halftime show on Saturday.
FOX College Football tweeted out a video of the band performing the theme song from “Jurassic Park” but with a twist — 60 some-odd dinos came running onto the field stealing the show with their clumsy, yet choreographed, routine.Comment on this story
According to SB Nation, the band got its inspiration after watching Michigan’s marching band use the dinos at a game last year.
Watch that video below.
The Cyclones went on to beat No. 13 West Virginia, 30-14. Overall, it was a good night to be an Iowa State fan.
According to Vulture, the blowup dinosaur costume was originally designed to celebrate the release of "Jurassic World" back in 2015.
The dino has since become a viral internet sensation. Several social media users have posted funny photos and videos of them doing everyday tasks in the costumes, too.