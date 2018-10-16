SALT LAKE CITY ― The Iowa State marching band got Cretaceous-ly creative with their halftime show on Saturday.

FOX College Football tweeted out a video of the band performing the theme song from “Jurassic Park” but with a twist — 60 some-odd dinos came running onto the field stealing the show with their clumsy, yet choreographed, routine.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

According to SB Nation, the band got its inspiration after watching Michigan’s marching band use the dinos at a game last year.

Watch that video below.

The Cyclones went on to beat No. 13 West Virginia, 30-14. Overall, it was a good night to be an Iowa State fan.

According to Vulture, the blowup dinosaur costume was originally designed to celebrate the release of "Jurassic World" back in 2015.

The dino has since become a viral internet sensation. Several social media users have posted funny photos and videos of them doing everyday tasks in the costumes, too.

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009) pic.twitter.com/m4BA8rz5xK — Tanner Chapman (@tannerchappy) January 5, 2017

Mom and dad take their family's love for dinosaurs to the next level as they suited up in T-Rex costumes to announce that a baby-rex is on the way. https://t.co/THPsUfgg4C pic.twitter.com/h9PaOVcB9F — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018

Future Run episode idea: @BTS_twt dress up in inflatable t-rex costumes and try to do mundane everyday tasks#kcamexico #kcaargentina #bts #army pic.twitter.com/axB09ybSss — AURELIA going ✈️ LYTour SG ‘19 or die tryin’ (@AureUnnie) August 8, 2018

Somebody is running the #LAMarathon in an inflatable T-Rex costume. pic.twitter.com/NuVbmdGSas — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) March 18, 2018

There's a viral video of a conductor directing his symphony in a T-Rex costume - playing the theme to Jurassic Park.



That allows me to pull this gem off my phone...



I bring you #WorldSeries MVP George Springer trying to catch a football from Jake Marisnick in 2016. #Astros pic.twitter.com/DmDHrSmeVY — Angel Verdejo Jr. (@ahverdejo) January 5, 2018

HOVERBOARDING T-REX: This costume is DINO-mite! Thx to Holly Shields (South Lyon) for sending us this vid of her 11y/o son Brady. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/k7MFKMjcOa — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 27, 2017