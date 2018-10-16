WEST JORDAN — Residents can dispose of e-waste and shred unwanted documents on Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to noon, at the City Hall parking lot, 8000 S. Redwood Road.

Residents can bring up to two “banker's boxes of paper for shredding and residential electronic waste each quarter. Documents will be shredded onsite. Hard drives can also be shredded if they have been removed from the computer.

Televisions, cathode ray tube monitors, cracked liquid-crystal displays and printers are not accepted.

Bring proof of residency or city employment — driver’s license, utility bill or city ID badge. For more information, contact 801-569-5700 or email [email protected]