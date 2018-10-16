Want to see some pro football in the state of Utah? Mark your calendars, because the dates are set.

The Alliance of American Football released its inaugural 2019 schedule Tuesday, setting out the full 10-week regular season schedule, with playoffs and championship game dates to be announced later. The spring league runs its regular season from the week after the Super Bowl in February through mid-April.

Fans of the Salt Lake Stallions, one of eight founding teams in the Alliance, will have to wait a bit for their first home game. The Stallions play a pair of road contests before their first home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Arizona Hot Shots on Feb. 23.

Salt Lake opens the season at Arizona on Feb. 10. While nearly every game in the inaugural Alliance season will take place on a Saturday or Sunday, the Stallions’ season finale will be on Friday, April 12, at home against San Antonio.

“One of the driving factors behind the vision of The Alliance was the fact that millions of Americans simply stop watching sports and playing fantasy every February, the moment a Super Bowl champion is crowned,” Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the Alliance, said in a press release announcing the league schedule.

“There’s a significant void in the market that will now be filled with top-flight, professional football. The reception thus far in each of our eight markets has been tremendous, and unveiling our season one schedule is yet another significant milestone for the league. There are exciting matchups and storylines unfolding, and The Alliance is looking forward to giving fans exactly what they want — more football.”

Here’s the full Stallions' 2019 schedule. Game times have not been announced.

Feb. 10: Salt Lake at Arizona

Feb. 16: Salt Lake at Birmingham

Feb. 23: Arizona at Salt Lake

March 2: Orlando at Salt Lake

March 9: Salt Lake at San Diego

March 16: Memphis at Salt Lake

March 23: Salt Lake at San Antonio

March 30: San Diego at Salt Lake

April 7: Salt Lake at Atlanta

April 12: San Antonio at Salt Lake