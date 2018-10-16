SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart isn’t jumping into the subscription video service market right away.

What’s going on: According to Bloomberg, Walmart is currently in talks with multiple media companies to sell its subscription services through Walmart’s website.

For example, Walmart wants to help Vudu customers add on other packages, like an HBO Now or Showtime subscription.

The decision comes as Walmart has seen a decline in DVD sales.

Walmart didn’t comment on the Bloomberg report. Insiders said the company’s plans may change, too.

This would directly compete with Amazon, which has a similar store called Channels, which helps customers add on extra services to their Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Other plans: But, as I reported for the Deseret News in July, Walmart has reportedly been interested in starting its own subscription service that would look to rival Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

That service would be pitched as a cheap, ad-free streaming platform that would look to steal subscribers from other platforms.

Bigger picture: Walmart has interest in streaming and digital video, but it remains unclear which direction it's dedicated to following, The Verge reported.