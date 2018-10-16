SALT LAKE CITY — Denver is experiencing record cold temperatures for this time of year, so much so that it’s already beginning to feel like winter.
What happened: According to CBS Denver, the city saw temperatures hover at around 27 degrees Sunday. Temperatures have never stayed so low on Oct. 15.
- On Monday morning, temperatures fell to 18 degrees, which set another daily record for cold.
- The city doesn’t expect to see any more records broken soon.
- But, according to CBS, the city will see 44-degree weather in January and not the middle of October.
Let it snow: Winter weather is already slamming across the United States.
- Montana received between 6 and 12 inches of snow last Friday.
- Meanwhile, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado all saw snow on Saturday, according to ABC News.
- People in Texas saw snow and ice on Sunday, too, which is a “rare occurrence” for this time of year, according to Weather.com.
More cold weather: A wave of cold weather is blowing through parts of New Mexico, Minnesota and Iowa.
What about Utah?: Snow has already fallen across the Beehive State. We saw snowin the mountains throughout the last several weekends.
That said, a trend of warm temperatures snuck into Salt Lake City last week, allowing people to enjoy the outdoors before the dead of winter comes along.