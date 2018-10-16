SALT LAKE CITY — Denver is experiencing record cold temperatures for this time of year, so much so that it’s already beginning to feel like winter.

What happened: According to CBS Denver, the city saw temperatures hover at around 27 degrees Sunday. Temperatures have never stayed so low on Oct. 15.

On Monday morning, temperatures fell to 18 degrees, which set another daily record for cold.

The city doesn’t expect to see any more records broken soon.

But, according to CBS, the city will see 44-degree weather in January and not the middle of October.

Let it snow: Winter weather is already slamming across the United States.

Montana received between 6 and 12 inches of snow last Friday.

Meanwhile, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado all saw snow on Saturday, according to ABC News.

People in Texas saw snow and ice on Sunday, too, which is a “rare occurrence” for this time of year, according to Weather.com.

More cold weather: A wave of cold weather is blowing through parts of New Mexico, Minnesota and Iowa.

What about Utah?: Snow has already fallen across the Beehive State. We saw snowin the mountains throughout the last several weekends.

That said, a trend of warm temperatures snuck into Salt Lake City last week, allowing people to enjoy the outdoors before the dead of winter comes along.