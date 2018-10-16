SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty-two writers in seven categories have been named winners in the 60th annual Utah Original Writing Competition sponsored by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums. The winners were selected from a total of 195 entries from Utah-based writers.

Manuscripts were reviewed in a blind process by judges who reside outside Utah. First- and second-place winners are awarded prize money ranging from $150 to $1,000, depending on the category.

The categories and the winners are:

• Novel: Shane Camoin, Salt Lake City, first place; Sydney Husseman, Layton, second place; James Ure, Salt Lake City, honorable mention.

• Creative nonfiction book: Michelle Forstrom, Provo, first place; David Pace, Salt Lake City, second place; Natasha Saje, Salt Lake City, honorable mention.

• Book-length collection of poetry: Michael Lavers, Provo, first place; Cindy King, St. George, second place; Kim Welliver, Kearns, honorable mention; Amy Brunvand, Salt Lake City, honorable mention.

• Children's book: Lori Seppi, North Salt Lake, first place; Courtney Cope, Provo, second place; Sabrina Vienneau, Salt Lake City, honorable mention.

• Poetry: Kim Welliver, Kearns, first place; Danielle Dubrasky, Cedar City, second place; Pam Tucker, Washington, honorable mention.

• Short story: Daniel Robertson, Provo, first place; Ranjan Adiga, Salt Lake City, second place; Coleton Smith, Draper, honorable mention.

• Creative nonfiction essay: Gerald Elias, Salt Lake City, first place; Sunni Wilkinson, Ogden, second place; Danielle Dubrasky, Cedar City, honorable mention.

Past winners of the Utah Original Writing Competition include four past Utah Poets Laureate, including David Lee, Ken Brewer, Katharine Coles and Lance Larsen.

A day celebrating Utah writers and the competition will take place Saturday, Nov. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library’s Glendale Branch, 1375 Concord St. There will be an awards ceremony and readings by 2017 competition winners.