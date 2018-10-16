SALT LAKE CITY — The leader of a church youth group sexually abused one of his teen members years ago, according to court documents.

Jefferson Cuong Quoc Ngo, 25, of West Jordan, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; child sex abuse, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Recently, a 20-year-old woman went to West Valley police to report that in 2011, when she was 13, Ngo "was the leader of a youth group of which (the girl) was a part," according to charging documents. Ngo was 18 at the time. The youth group was part of Ngo and the girl's church, the charges state.

Court documents do not say what church they attended.

Ngo assaulted the girl in the back seat of a minivan, the charges state. The girl said she felt "uncomfortable and scared" but she "assumed this is what happens in a relationship and (she) believed the defendant was her boyfriend at the time," according to court records.

A $100,000 warrant was issued for Ngo's arrests. Court documents do not indicate what prompted the woman to go to police now.