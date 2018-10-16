SALT LAKE City — The Utah Department of Transportation plans to close I-15 in Lehi Wednesday and Thursday nights for bridge construction.

Southbound I-15 is scheduled to close at 11 p.m. Wednesday between 2100 North and Lehi Main Street, and northbound I-15 will close in the same area at the same time on Thursday night. All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 a.m. the next morning.

During closures, all traffic traveling in the direction of the closure will be detoured off I-15 and back on via Lehi Main Street, State Street, 2100 North and 850 East. Drivers should allow extra time and expect delays along the detour route.

The closures will allow construction crews to place beams for the new 600 East bridge over the freeway. This bridge is being reconstructed as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, which is widening I-15 from four to six lanes in each direction and rebuilding the freeway with new concrete pavement between Lehi Main Street and state Route 92.