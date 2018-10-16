Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams had the most memorable play from NFL locals during Week 6 when he faced veteran cornerback Richard Sherman in the fourth quarter of the Green Bay-San Francisco game Monday night.

With the Packers facing a first-and-10 at the 49ers 35, Williams took the carry and found the open field on the right side, where Sherman tried to make the play. Williams deftly stiff-armed the 49ers corner and picked up 9 yards.

Williams, who has lost his starting role to Aaron Jones in the Green Bay running back committee, had six carries for 29 yards and one reception for 10 yards on three targets in the Packers’ 33-30 victory. He played 27 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

This wasn’t the only time Williams made a defender miss on the night. In his first pro game against former BYU teammate Fred Warner, Williams caught a pass in the first quarter and made the linebacker Warner miss the tackle attempt, picking up 10 yards in the process on a touchdown-scoring drive.

Williams also made a fan’s night after the win.

This man left the stadium and saw me standing with my jersey so he came back and signed it for me, and on top of that took a picture. Jamaal Williams is a beast and a great guy. God is good. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nQZTkD9DUx — Sean Larkin (@leansarkin) October 16, 2018

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals performed during Week 6:

EAGLES 34, GIANTS 13

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Not active for game with a calf injury.

New York

No locals on roster

FALCONS 34, BUCCANEERS 29

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

STEELERS 28, BENGALS 21

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Played 20 special teams snaps.

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had two assisted tackles on 13 defensive snaps and one on special teams before leaving the game with a knee injury. According to ESPN, he will miss about a month with an MCL sprain.

CHARGERS 38, BROWNS 14

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had four tackles, including three solo stops and a special teams tackle, while playing 22 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle and played all 60 offensive snaps for the Chargers and six on special teams.

Cleveland

No locals on roster

TEXANS 20, BILLS 13

Houston

No locals on roster

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had four tackles, including a solo stop and one third-down tackle that prevented a first down, while playing 40 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at right tackle and played 28 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

DOLPHINS 31, BEARS 28

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played nine special teams snaps.

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played seven special teams snaps.

VIKINGS 27, CARDINALS 17

Minnesota

No locals on roster

Arizona

No locals on active roster

JETS 42, COLTS 34

New York

No locals on active roster

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Had four carries for 10 yards and one reception for 3 yards while also losing a fumble on 13 offensive snaps and three on special teams before leaving with a shoulder injury.

SEAHAWKS 27, RAIDERS 3

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Played seven special teams snaps.

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had four solo tackles — including tackles on back-to-back plays short of a first down on third and fourth down to halt an Oakland possession in Seattle territory — and a pass deflection while playing all 60 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and two on special teams.

Oakland

No locals on active roster

REDSKINS 23, PANTHERS 17

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, C, Utah and Skyline High: Started at center and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Redskins and five on special teams.

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had two carries for 11 yards, one reception for 6 yards on two targets and one kickoff return for 18 yards while playing 26 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards, two first-quarter touchdowns and no interceptions while playing all 70 offensive snaps for the Redskins. He added six carries for 13 yards.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Played 19 special teams snaps.

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played two special teams snaps.

RAMS 23, BRONCOS 20

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 17 special teams snaps.

JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 29 yards while playing five special teams snaps.

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle while playing all 66 offensive snaps for the Broncos and four on special teams.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had two carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 14 yards on three targets while playing 22 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had two special teams tackles, including a solo stop, while playing two offensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

COWBOYS 40, JAGUARS 7

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Not active for game.

Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

RAVENS 21, TITANS 0

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four tackles, including two solo stops, while playing all 44 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played one defensive snap and 19 on special teams.

PATRIOTS 43, CHIEFS 40

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had a solo tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had three tackles, including a solo start, while playing all 54 defensive snaps for the Patriots and eight on special teams.

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Started at right guard and moved to center after a teammate was injured and played all 54 offensive snaps for the Chiefs and eight on special teams.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 19 special teams snaps.

Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Did not play.

PACKERS 33, 49ERS 30

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had four solo tackles while playing 29 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Had four solo tackles while playing 29 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: See above.

San Francisco