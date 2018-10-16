As an Orem resident, I appreciate the tremendous opportunities Utah Valley University brings to my family. Having a state university so close benefits many through higher education, concurrent enrollment and continuing education programs. The proposed Palos Verdes student housing development is one of those opportunities, it has been carefully designed and thoughtfully planned. I've been impressed that the developer has diligently sought feedback from the community and, respectfully, made several changes to its original design.

The opponents of this student housing project are stating that Proposition 5 is about stopping high-density housing in Orem — but it’s not. This issue is about a parcel of land that is surrounded on three sides by UVU. Student housing is the perfect fit for this land that will never go back to single-family homes.

Proposition 5 is not about high-density housing in Orem. It is about creating a safe, convenient place for UVU students to live. Students who don’t want to worry about driving, parking or walking a long distance to school will choose to live at Palos Verdes. This project will bring much-needed on-campus housing opportunities to UVU students.

I’m voting "yes" on Proposition 5.

LaNae Millett

Orem