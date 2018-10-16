SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 16.

There was plenty of friction in Utah’s 4th Congressional District debate between Mia Love and Ben McAdams. Read more.

More parents across the country are missing child support payments. Here’s what one state is doing in response.

An audit found that tuition at Utah’s public colleges increased dramatically as the State Board of Regents did little to control costs. Read more.

Gov. Gary Herbert declares a state of emergency due to the drought as Utah heads into winter. Read more.

BYU’s change in quarterback means a reversal of roles for Zach Wilson and Tanner Mangum. Read more.

Millions of Facebook users were hacked. Here’s how to find out if you’re one of those users.

How new birth control legislation has caused confusion in Utah. Read more.

