Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Salt Lake County mayor Ben McAdams answers a question as he and Congresswoman Mia Love take part in a debate at the Gail Miller Conference Center at Salt Lake Community College in Sandy as the two battle for Utah's 4th Congressional District on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 16.

There was plenty of friction in Utah’s 4th Congressional District debate between Mia Love and Ben McAdams. Read more.

More parents across the country are missing child support payments. Here’s what one state is doing in response.

An audit found that tuition at Utah’s public colleges increased dramatically as the State Board of Regents did little to control costs. Read more.

Gov. Gary Herbert declares a state of emergency due to the drought as Utah heads into winter. Read more.

BYU’s change in quarterback means a reversal of roles for Zach Wilson and Tanner Mangum. Read more.

Millions of Facebook users were hacked. Here’s how to find out if you’re one of those users.

How new birth control legislation has caused confusion in Utah. Read more.

National headlines:

  • Saudi missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi: Explanation expected from Saudi Arabia as Mike Pompeo arrives [CBS News]
  • We've wiped out so many mammals, Earth will need 5 million years to evolve replacements [Science Alert]
  • Ebola experts pulled from Congo amid ongoing outbreak [CNN]
  • Xinjiang top official defends Uighur 'internment camps' [BBC News]
  • How New Zealand is trying to take on child poverty [[BBC News](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-45819681)]
