Adobe Stock
The pumpkin spice latte is said to have started America's craze with all things "fall flavored."
SALT LAKE CITY ― Fall is a time for football, corn mazes and pumpkin spice.

According to The Washington Post, the flavor — a combination of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger and, of course, pumpkin — started to gain popularity about 15 years ago when Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte to its seasonal menu.

Bustle reported that each year, more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon and rolling out their own “pumpkin spice” flavored things.

But has America’s obsession with this autumn-time flavor gone too far?

Some users on Twitter sure seem to think so.

Pictures have recently been popping up from people who have snapped pumpkin spiced items in grocery stores, which they don’t think should be pumpkin spiced. Check out some of the craziest ones below.

Cough drops

Frosted Flakes

Pork sausage

Deodorant

Gouda

Cat litter

Sparkling cider

Dog treats

Mac N’ Cheese

Sneakers

Sydney Chapman Sydney Chapman is a writer for DeseretNews.com.