SALT LAKE CITY ― Fall is a time for football, corn mazes and pumpkin spice.

According to The Washington Post, the flavor — a combination of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger and, of course, pumpkin — started to gain popularity about 15 years ago when Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte to its seasonal menu.

Bustle reported that each year, more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon and rolling out their own “pumpkin spice” flavored things.

But has America’s obsession with this autumn-time flavor gone too far?

Some users on Twitter sure seem to think so.

Pictures have recently been popping up from people who have snapped pumpkin spiced items in grocery stores, which they don’t think should be pumpkin spiced. Check out some of the craziest ones below.

Cough drops

I feel as if this whole #PumpkinSpice thing may have gone a bit too far... pic.twitter.com/2mrFnf8Mbl — (((Not Your Anominous 🧟‍♀️ People))) (@NaomiSeu) October 15, 2018

Frosted Flakes

This has gone way too far now!#pumpkinspice pic.twitter.com/acXBllIK9Q — Matthew Spitzenbrgr (@sptznbrgr) October 10, 2018

Pork sausage

Deodorant

Fall is a lovely season but what is with the ubiquity of "pumpkin spice?" Coffee creamer and lattes, butter and cream cheese, English muffins and bagels, cereal and oatmeal. Cheesecake and cheese even. But pumpkin spice deodorant? Seriously? #ABridgeTooFarhttps://t.co/XOBzOhL1Zj — Tony Varona (@TonyVarona) October 9, 2018

Gouda

Have we gone too far with the #PumpkinSpice obsession. pic.twitter.com/e9TJAhGlJP — Ridder, Scott and Shannen (@FM1061Mornings) October 9, 2018

Cat litter

Ok. This 'pumpkin spice' stuff has officially gone too far. Also, happy thanksgiving everyone. X pic.twitter.com/ygcNtT0T9n — Spike Dodd (@wheelsofspiel) October 8, 2018

Sparkling cider

Dog treats

Mac N’ Cheese

They are taking this pumpkin spice way too far. https://t.co/0acwn0fzLE — Sharon_PDX (@Sharon_PDX) October 10, 2018

Sneakers