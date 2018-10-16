SALT LAKE CITY ― Fall is a time for football, corn mazes and pumpkin spice.
According to The Washington Post, the flavor — a combination of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger and, of course, pumpkin — started to gain popularity about 15 years ago when Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte to its seasonal menu.
Bustle reported that each year, more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon and rolling out their own “pumpkin spice” flavored things.
But has America’s obsession with this autumn-time flavor gone too far?
Some users on Twitter sure seem to think so.
Pictures have recently been popping up from people who have snapped pumpkin spiced items in grocery stores, which they don’t think should be pumpkin spiced. Check out some of the craziest ones below.
Cough drops
Frosted Flakes
Pork sausage
Deodorant
Gouda
Cat litter
Sparkling cider
Dog treats
Mac N’ Cheese
Sneakers