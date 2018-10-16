SALT LAKE CITY — With the NBA season upon us, there’s no better time to take a pulse check on the Utah Jazz.
While this admittedly does not deliver scientific survey results, a quick search on Twitter offered an interesting look at what people are thinking, feeling and saying about the Beehive State’s favorite basketball team.
Jazz fans, no doubt, will love what USA Today writer Jeff Zillgitt had to say about their team.
"Let’s say this much, the Utah Jazz are going to make the Western Conference Finals. That's my bold prediction," Zillgitt said in a video interview. "They’ve been improving over the last few seasons. They have a great coach in Quin Snyder. They have a ton of talent on that team, and I say that the Utah Jazz are the team that plays the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals this season."
Plan your late-spring vacations accordingly.
The Jazz social media team apparently liked where ESPN ranked the team heading into the 2018-19 season.
Some people — completely unbiased and rational fans, no doubt — disagreed with the No. 5 ranking.
“Way too low,” Ben Busche wrote.
“Agreed,” added Austin Leonard. “We should be No. 2 just barely under Golden State.”
“Raptors ahead of the Jazz???” Casey Reynolds replied. “Lol right.”
Not all agreed, of course. One person claimed Miami is “way better” and then there was this guy.
A longtime fan favorite from Turkey — the one not named Enes Kanter — is ready for the season.
This is … something.
Some preseason highlights to get you excited for real NBA action.
He wears No. 27. He’s No. 1 in Jazz fans’ hearts. And Rudy Gobert is No. 14 in NBA Math’s Crystal Basketball player rankings.
That puts Gobert below LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler but ahead of Kyrie Irving, Victor Oladipo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and Gordon Hayward, among others.
Um, these are kinda cool.
The Washington Post likes Utah’s starting lineup.
If this quote — or Donovan Mitchell's game — don't bring you joy, it might be a you problem.
This random Deion Sanders interview includes two old-school uniform appearances: first, a Miami Dolphins player wearing a classic Barry Sanders jersey; and second, a Dolphins teammate (presumably) doing a video bomb while sporting a purple Jazz mountain logo top.
Funny tweet from the Kings, referring to last week’s blowout preseason loss and looking forward (ahead, at least) to Wednesday’s season-opener. In a different funny tweet a few days ago, the Kings censored out the score of Utah’s 132-93 win.
There are no photos of the actual dunk, but this is a pretty awesome and timely tweet, so we’ll just assume the dunk really happened.
Another Jazz pumpkin!
And last but not least …
Family — and the Utah Jazz season — isn’t it about time?