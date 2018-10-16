SALT LAKE CITY — With the NBA season upon us, there’s no better time to take a pulse check on the Utah Jazz.

While this admittedly does not deliver scientific survey results, a quick search on Twitter offered an interesting look at what people are thinking, feeling and saying about the Beehive State’s favorite basketball team.

Jazz fans, no doubt, will love what USA Today writer Jeff Zillgitt had to say about their team.

"Let’s say this much, the Utah Jazz are going to make the Western Conference Finals. That's my bold prediction," Zillgitt said in a video interview. "They’ve been improving over the last few seasons. They have a great coach in Quin Snyder. They have a ton of talent on that team, and I say that the Utah Jazz are the team that plays the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals this season."

Hey @UtahJazz fans, my man @JeffZillgitt predicts that the Jazz will make the Western Conference Finals this year! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RsbAaNnQsE — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 15, 2018

The Jazz social media team apparently liked where ESPN ranked the team heading into the 2018-19 season.

Some people — completely unbiased and rational fans, no doubt — disagreed with the No. 5 ranking.

“Way too low,” Ben Busche wrote.

“Agreed,” added Austin Leonard. “We should be No. 2 just barely under Golden State.”

“Raptors ahead of the Jazz???” Casey Reynolds replied. “Lol right.”

Not all agreed, of course. One person claimed Miami is “way better” and then there was this guy.

The Jazz are slowly becoming the most overrated team in the league https://t.co/zIj0sIzxEo — Spookier James 🎃 (@MPleasing72) October 15, 2018

A longtime fan favorite from Turkey — the one not named Enes Kanter — is ready for the season.

Utah Jazz South Park Style pic.twitter.com/gOQxdL4QLt — Adam (@prodigyJF) October 13, 2018

Some preseason highlights to get you excited for real NBA action.

He wears No. 27. He’s No. 1 in Jazz fans’ hearts. And Rudy Gobert is No. 14 in NBA Math’s Crystal Basketball player rankings.

No. 14 in the #CrystalBasketball Rankings:



Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz: 9.11 (0.02 up from 2017-18 postseason) pic.twitter.com/TcYX3rzkd1 — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) October 15, 2018

That puts Gobert below LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler but ahead of Kyrie Irving, Victor Oladipo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and Gordon Hayward, among others.

I have a shoe problem...new NMD’s I customized. Can’t wait for the season to start @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/j8qdwBLG47 — Brayden Flack (@FlackNFL) October 15, 2018

The Washington Post likes Utah’s starting lineup.

The Utah Jazz have 3 in the top 50, 4 in the top 60, and all five starters in the top 100. pic.twitter.com/SfqQApLHpl — Kant's Categorical Imperative (@KantsImperative) October 15, 2018

If this quote — or Donovan Mitchell’s game — don’t bring you joy, it might be a you problem.

#ThisIsWhyWePlay



“Donovan plays with joyfulness. He brings joyfulness to the gym, and he brings a lot of joy off the court and people love that because they feel a connection with the team at a deeper level. That’s just him." -- @utahjazz President Steve Starks#DoingGood pic.twitter.com/LEnDEWYBQl — Utah Jazz Doing Good (@JazzDoingGood) October 14, 2018

This random Deion Sanders interview includes two old-school uniform appearances: first, a Miami Dolphins player wearing a classic Barry Sanders jersey; and second, a Dolphins teammate (presumably) doing a video bomb while sporting a purple Jazz mountain logo top.

Who was my dude peeking in wearing the old school purple mountain @utahjazz jersey?!? That's NICE! https://t.co/yw1ZQq8Pqn — PeruMissionaryFan🇵🇪 (@RunninRebDHumes) October 15, 2018

Funny tweet from the Kings, referring to last week’s blowout preseason loss and looking forward (ahead, at least) to Wednesday’s season-opener. In a different funny tweet a few days ago, the Kings censored out the score of Utah’s 132-93 win.

Well we hope you got that out of your system, @utahjazz. 😒



See y'all on Wednesday. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 12, 2018

There are no photos of the actual dunk, but this is a pretty awesome and timely tweet, so we’ll just assume the dunk really happened.

I dunked this pumpkin @utahjazz hoping it’s good luck for this season #takenote pic.twitter.com/SRXZm1SNKE — Andrew Rembacz (@UnkleDrew93) October 16, 2018

Another Jazz pumpkin!

I’m so ready for the season to start that almost everything I do is starting to revolve around the Jazz! Almost Spida time! @utahjazz @spidadmitchell #TakeNote #spida pic.twitter.com/nacqTPZBbs — Jordan Eliason (@jordan_eliason) October 14, 2018

Family — and the Utah Jazz season — isn’t it about time?