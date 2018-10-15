Utah State men's tennis' Mitch Johnson won a pair of singles matches to earn a spot in the main draw of the ITA Regionals on Monday.

In singles play, Johnson won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, against UNLV's Zach Garner and then edged out a win against Thomas Fisher of Northern Arizona, 6-5, 7-6.

In Tuesday's main draw of the round of 64 in singles play, No. 7 seed junior Sergiu Bucur will face James Davis of Denver, junior Duro Opacic will compete against BYU's Jeffrey Hsu, No. 14 seed freshman Felipe Acosta will face Idaho State's David Felix, freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo will compete against Boise State's Max Blanchaneaux, Johnson will face BYU's Sam Tullis and freshman Rithvik Bollipalli will compete against Idaho's Guiherme Scarpelli.

The Aggies will have a trio of players together for doubles play as Bucur will partner with Johnson, Opacic will pair with Acosta and the freshman duo of Arevalo and Bollipalli will partner together.